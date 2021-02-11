Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. 50,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

