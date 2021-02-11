Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $266.80

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.80 and last traded at $266.61, with a volume of 4936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

