Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

