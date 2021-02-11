Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.