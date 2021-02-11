Valmet Oyj’s (VOYJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VOYJF stock remained flat at $$32.65 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Valmet Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.05.
About Valmet Oyj
