Valmet Oyj’s (VOYJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOYJF stock remained flat at $$32.65 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Valmet Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

