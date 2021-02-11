Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,103 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

