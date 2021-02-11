Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $431.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.52 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

