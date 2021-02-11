Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 18,702 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Aramark makes up approximately 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARMK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,954. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.