Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 4,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

