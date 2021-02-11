Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Newmont by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 146,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Newmont by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $1,937,279. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

