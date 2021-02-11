Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $1.65 Million in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,652 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.44. 84,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,555. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

