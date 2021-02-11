Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $183.47. 7,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

