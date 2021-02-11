Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.25 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Vai has a market cap of $168.04 million and $7.25 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 168,016,649 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

