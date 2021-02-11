USDJ Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $1.82 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00259427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00084849 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00061264 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,746,126 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.