USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Roth Capital

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

USNA opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

