USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 310,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

