USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 310,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.