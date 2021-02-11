Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.48

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 16485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

