Upfiring (UFR) Reaches One Day Volume of $65,199.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $65,199.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00092051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.