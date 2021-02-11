Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,768 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.