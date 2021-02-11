United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 85,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

