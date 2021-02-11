Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,735.45 ($61.87).

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 3,938 ($51.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,325.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,536.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.