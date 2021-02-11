UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) received a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.35 ($11.00).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

