Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (UNBLF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNBLF stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $137.58.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

