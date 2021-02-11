Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Argus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 397.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

