Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 7,807,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,810. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

