Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

