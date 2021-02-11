Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

NYSE:UA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 345,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,595. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

