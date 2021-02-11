UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in UGI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

