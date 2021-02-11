UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

Get UDR alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.