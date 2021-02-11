Ubiquiti Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NYSE UI opened at $349.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $362.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day moving average is $222.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

