Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.10. 1,199,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

