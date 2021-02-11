Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

