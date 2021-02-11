Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $54.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $55,908,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. 1,809,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

