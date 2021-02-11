U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.00 Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.24.
About U.S. Global Investors
