U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Shares Gap Down to $88.00

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $84.80. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 73,338 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £106.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.25.

In other U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) news, insider Sadie Morgan acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,915.34). Also, insider Richard Upton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,000.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

