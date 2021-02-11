Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $3.06. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 501,832 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,358.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,898,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,078,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

