Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.19

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $277.19 and traded as high as $350.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 50,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The firm has a market cap of £677.03 million and a P/E ratio of 30.26.

In other news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

