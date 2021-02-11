Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 5,814,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

