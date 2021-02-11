Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

