Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $77.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.