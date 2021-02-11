Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $165.03 and last traded at $166.80. 745,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 879,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.46.

Specifically, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,988 shares of company stock valued at $36,106,253 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.