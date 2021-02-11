Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.13.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $433.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.57 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $437.98.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,396 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twilio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.