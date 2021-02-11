Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,378. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.00. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,396 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twilio by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.