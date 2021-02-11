TUI’s (TUI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

TUI stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. TUI has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.09.

In other TUI news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

