TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 78.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

TUI stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.09.

In other news, insider Peter Krueger bought 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

