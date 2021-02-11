TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

