TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Trading Up 5.3%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 2,218,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,701,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

