Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Trutankless stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,239. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.57. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

