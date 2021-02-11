Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.90. 37,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,763. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56.

