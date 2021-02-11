Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 147,660 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 618,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

